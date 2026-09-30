Podkolzin scored twice on on seven shots, added five hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Podkolzin's pair of goals came in the third period, with the second one being a power-play tally in the final minute to force overtime. The 25-year-old broke out with 19 goals and 37 points over 82 regular-season outings last year, though he still averaged just 28 seconds of power-play time per game. He has a chance to get more usage with the man advantage early in the campaign while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) is sidelined. At worst, Podkolzin is a middle-six power winger who can chip in enough offense to stay relevant in deeper fantasy formats, but there's upside if he gets consistent usage in scoring situations.