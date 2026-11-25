Podkolzin scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Podkolzin's point streak is up to six games (five goals, three assists). The winger has thrived in the Oilers' top six, especially when he's also on the top power-play unit. Podkolzin has 14 goals, nine assists, 53 shots on net, 84 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 27 appearances this season. After logging a career-best 37 points in 82 regular-season outings last year, he's on pace to top the 60-point mark in 2026-27.