Podkolzin scored a power-play goal, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Podkolzin was credited with a power-play goal midway through Sunday's opening period after his shot was knocked into the back of the net off a Flyers' defender. The 25-year-old's tally snapped his seven-game goal drought. Overall, Podkolzin is up to 10 goals, 16 points, a plus-16 rating, 44 shots on net, 67 hits and eight blocked shots over 22 appearances this season. His attachment to Edmonton's top line and first power-play unit makes him a valuable fantasy asset to hold in most leagues moving forward, especially those that value banger stats.