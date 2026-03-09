Podkolzin scored a goal, added four hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Podkolzin has scored in consecutive contests for the second time this season. The 24-year-old winger is up to a career-high 15 goals on the year, as well as 29 points, 101 shots on net, 190 hits, 34 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 64 appearances. He was bumped up to the second line for this contest, though Matt Savoie, who moved down to the third line, is likely the better long-term fit in that spot.