Podkolzin scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Podkolzin opened the scoring in the first period when Leon Draisaitl's shot deflected off him and into the net. The winger has already reached eight goals this season, making him an increasingly interesting fantasy contributor. His ability to capitalize on opportunities alongside Edmonton's elite playmakers provides scoring upside, although maintaining his current finishing pace could prove challenging. It's still early in the season, but with 13 points across 12 games, he's on pace to shatter last season's career-high numbers in both goals (19) and points (37).