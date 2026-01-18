Podkolzin scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Podkolzin has two goals and three assists over his last seven outings. He was able to get a little revenge against his former team, scoring the Oilers' last goal in their second-period rampage. Podkolzin is up to 11 goals, 21 points, 71 shots on net, 143 hits, 26 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 49 appearances. He was on the top line while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins moved to center the second line in the absence of Leon Draisaitl (personal), so Podkolzin could have a bit more upside in the short term.