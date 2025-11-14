Podkolzin scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Podkolzin has two goals and an assist over his last five games. The 24-year-old has been consistently in a middle-six role over the last few weeks, but he could lose some minutes with Zach Hyman (wrist) set for his season debut Saturday versus the Hurricanes. Podkolzin has three goals, eight points, 32 shots on net, 63 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 19 appearances, so he'll still bring depth scoring and physical play regardless of his place in the lineup.