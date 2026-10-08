Podkolzin scored a goal on three shots, added five hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Podkolzin continues to thrive on the Oilers' top line alongside the superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The 25-year-old Podkolzin is riding a four-game point streak to start the season, earning four goals, two assists, 16 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-6 rating. He's been one of the quickest risers in fantasy this season, and his hot start could help him stay in the top six all year.