Podkolzin scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Podkolzin snapped a 14-game goal drought with the tally. In that span, he had five assists, 22 shots on net and 27 hits. The burgeoning power winger continues to play on the second line, though his ice time has often been more in line with bottom-six usage since he doesn't participate on the power play. Podkolzin has four goals, 10 helpers, 58 shots, 84 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 39 outings this season.