Podkolzin scored two goals, one on the power play and the other into an empty-net, and added six hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Podkolzin's point streak is up to six games. He contributed seven goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-9 rating, and his four power-play points are already a career high for a single season. The 25-year-old has been superb on the Oilers' top line. While Zach Hyman (undisclosed) is nearing a return, Podkolzin is unlikely to face a significant role reduction given his hot start.