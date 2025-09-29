Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday that Podkolzin (personal) is expected to return to Edmonton on Tuesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Podkolzin will rejoin the team at practice Wednesday, though he won't play in that night's preseason game versus the Kraken. However, the 24-year-old will suit up against the Canucks on Friday, according to Brar. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Podkolzin should be good to go for Opening Night against the Flames on Oct. 8.