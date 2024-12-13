Podkolzin delivered two assists in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.
The 23-year-old Russian winger scored goals in three games in a row between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, and while he followed that up with a four-game pointless drought, he bounced back in this one. This was his second multi-point performance of the season, but since the winger has racked up just 10 points in 29 contests, he's not likely to carry a lot of fantasy appeal, even if he plays as a top-six forward in a strong lineup.
