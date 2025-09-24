default-cbs-image
Podkolzin is stepping away from the Oilers on Wednesday for a leave of absence following the unexpected death of his father.

Podkolzin is set to return to Russia to be with his family. It is not yet clear how long he'll be away from the Oilers. The winger, who signed a three-year extension Tuesday, will slot back into a middle-six role when he returns to Edmonton.

