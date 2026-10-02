Podkolzin scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Canucks.

Podkolzin's pair of points came on the power play. The 25-year-old winger is cashing in on a golden opportunity as a top-line winger -- he shared his even-strength ice time with both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in this contest. Podkolzin is poised to stay in that spot while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) and Zach Hyman (undisclosed) are on the mend. Through two games, Podkolzin has four points (three on the power play), 11 shots on net and seven hits.

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