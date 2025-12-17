Podkolzin scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Podkolzin has been strong in December with five goals and an assist over eight games this month. It's already his most productive month of the season, which has seen him rack up nine goals, 16 points, 55 shots on net, 102 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 34 outings overall. Podkolzin has earned his place on the second line with Leon Draisaitl, and that's an assignment that will likely keep the 24-year-old winger productive more often than not.