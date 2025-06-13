Podkolzin scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, doled out five hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Podkolzin had put up just one assist over his previous 11 games. While he's seen a larger role at times this postseason, he is currently occupying a fourth-line spot. The physical winger is at two goals, seven assists, 15 shots on net, 92 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-8 rating across 20 playoff appearances.