Podkolzin scored a goal, added an assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Podkolzin's goal with 1:09 left in the third period was the game-winner, and it was also his first tally of the season. The 24-year-old is up to four points, eight shots on net, 28 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over eight appearances this season. He's been firmly in a third-line role with no power-play time, which will make it tough for the winger to carve out high-end offense. He had 24 points over 82 regular-season outings in a similar role last year.