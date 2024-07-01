Arvidsson signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Oilers on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

That's a potentially fantastic deal for Edmonton. Arvidsson was limited to 18 regular-season contests in 2023-24 due to injury, but he recorded a respectable six goals and 15 points with LA when healthy. The 31-year-old has surpassed the 60-point mark twice in his career and finished the 2022-23 campaign with 26 goals and 59 points across 77 outings. Provided Arvidsson can stay relatively healthy, he should be a great addition to Edmonton's top six and benefit from typically playing with one of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.