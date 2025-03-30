Arvidsson scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Arvidsson didn't get on the scoresheet and went minus-7 during Leon Draisaitl's four-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. Draisaitl returned and set up Arvidsson's tally late in the second period to tie this game at 1-1. The 31-year-old Arvidsson has had mixed results in a top-six role for much of this season, posting 11 goals, 23 points, 129 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-1 rating across 58 appearances.