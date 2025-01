Arvidsson (undisclosed) will play against Vancouver on Saturday, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Arvidsson won't miss additional time after being hurt in Thursday's 4-3 win over Colorado. He participated fully in Saturday's morning skate. The 31-year-old Arvidsson has posted six goals, 15 points and 73 shots on net in 30 appearances this season.