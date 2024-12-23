Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness) was out, and Arvidsson took his place on the top line and first power-play unit. The move was a success, with Arvidsson getting on the scoresheet for the first time in three games since he returned from an undisclosed injury, though he was on the third line for the previous two contests. The winger has not had a chance to build much momentum this year between the injury and the Oilers' slow start to the campaign, but he could be along for the ride with the team playing better now. Arvidsson has three goals, four assists, 45 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 19 appearances this season.