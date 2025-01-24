Arvidsson logged an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Arvidsson helped out on Zach Hyman's opening tally at 5:52 of the first period. The 31-year-old Arvidsson has two goals and five assists over 11 contests in January -- he's settled in well to a supporting role in the Oilers' top six. The winger is at 16 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 33 appearances this season, but his recent play is much better than how he started the campaign.
