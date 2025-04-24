Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Arvidsson has six goals over his last 12 contests. That hasn't prevented him from getting shuffled into the bottom six at even strength -- he was listed on the fourth line Wednesday, though he saw a decent 13:04 of ice time. Arvidsson was limited to 27 points in 67 regular-season contests, so he can be more of a middle-six forward by production if he gets enough opportunities.