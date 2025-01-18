Arvidsson is dealing with an undisclosed injury sustained in Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Arvidsson scored in that contest as well, but he suffered the injury on a blocked shot. He is considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play versus the Canucks on Sunday, Kasperi Kapanen would likely draw back into the lineup.
More News
-
Oilers' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores in Thursday's win•
-
Oilers' Viktor Arvidsson: Puts up helper Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Viktor Arvidsson: Seven points in last seven games•
-
Oilers' Viktor Arvidsson: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Oilers' Viktor Arvidsson: Tallies Saturday•
-
Oilers' Viktor Arvidsson: One of each in win•