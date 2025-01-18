Now Playing

Arvidsson is dealing with an undisclosed injury sustained in Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Arvidsson scored in that contest as well, but he suffered the injury on a blocked shot. He is considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play versus the Canucks on Sunday, Kasperi Kapanen would likely draw back into the lineup.

