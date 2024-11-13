Arvidsson (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday's game after missing Wednesday's practice, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Arvidsson has two goals and five points over 16 outings with the Oilers in 2024-25. Edmonton might dress seven blueliners and 11 forwards if Arvidsson ends up not being available Thursday. His absence might also result in Jeff Skinner, who has been skating on the fourth line, moving up to the second unit.