Arvidsson (undisclosed) will miss out versus Nashville on Thursday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

While Arvidsson won't be an option for Thursday's tilt, he could still be ready to face the Maple Leafs on Saturday. In the meantime, rather than call up an additional forward, the Oilers are going to roll with seven defensemen, which means Travis Dermott will rejoin the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last four contests.