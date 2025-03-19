Arvidsson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Utah.

Arvidsson has scored in back-to-back contests and has three goals over his last six outings. The winger is up to 10 goals, 22 points, 119 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 53 appearances this season. He's been in the middle six when healthy this season, but Arvidsson's scoring pace is one of the worst of his career, and outside of a decent shot volume, he hasn't added much else in non-scoring areas.