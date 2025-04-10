Arvidsson scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Arvidsson's tally gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead early in the third period. This was his fourth goal in the last six games, but he's often struggled when Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) is unavailable as he has been for the last three contests. Arvidsson is now at 14 goals, 26 points, 146 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 63 appearances. He's a risky fantasy option despite playing in a top-six role, as offense is the only thing he can offer in most formats.