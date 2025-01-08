Arvidsson scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Arvidsson has three points, including two assists, in his last two games and seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last seven games. He has clicked with Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers' second line, but there's a chance that he could be on the move at the deadline or before if Evander Kane (lower body) returns. The Oil needs the roster space unless they leverage Kane into a high-end defender. Arvidsson is a solid secondary fantasy scorer, although his lack of power-play time in Edmonton right now makes him a touch one-dimensional.