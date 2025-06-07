Arvidsson logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Arvidsson saw a playoff-high 15:39 of ice time in the double-overtime defeat. The 32-year-old has a goal and two helpers during his modest three-game point streak, which is mildly impressive since he's seeing bottom-six minutes. The winger has seven points, 24 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating over 13 playoff contests.