Arvidsson scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Arvidsson provided a quick response to Sam Bennett's second goal of the game early in the second period. This ended a nine-game goal drought for Arvidsson, who found himself a healthy scratch during parts of the second round and Western Conference Finals. He is poised to stay in the lineup now that Zach Hyman (wrist) is done for the remainder of the playoffs. Arvidsson has contributed six points, 23 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-4 rating over 12 playoff appearances.