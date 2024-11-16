Arvidsson (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus Toronto, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Arvidsson participated in Saturday's morning skate but will miss his second straight game. Edmonton will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen versus the Maple Leafs, with Troy Stecher remaining in the lineup. Arvidsson has two goals, five points and 38 shots on net through 16 appearances this season.