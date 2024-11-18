Arvidsson (undisclosed) won't play Monday against Montreal, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Arvidsson will miss his third straight game. He has generated two goals, five points and 38 shots on net through 16 appearances this season. Edmonton will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen again against the Canadiens, but Josh Brown will replace Darnell Nurse (upper body) in the lineup.