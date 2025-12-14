Marjala scored twice on five shots and added an assist in AHL Bakersfield's 8-7 overtime win over Tucson on Saturday.

Marjala has been steady in his AHL rookie season, earning seven goals and 23 points over 24 contests. He's picked up eight points over his last six outings. Marjala will likely spend all of 2025-26 in the AHL, but if he continues to do well, he could push for a roster spot with the Oilers in the next couple of years.