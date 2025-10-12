Marjala had three assists and two shots on goal in AHL Bakersfield's 7-6 loss to San Jose on Saturday.

Marjala made his AHL debut Saturday and had a big performance despite the loss. The 22-year-old winger is in the Oilers' organization on an entry-level contract after impressing with TPS Turku in Finland to the tune of 52 points in 54 regular-season games last year. It would be surprising to see Marjala get much NHL time this season.