Desharnais (illness) was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
Desharnais missed Wednesday's game versus Detroit due to an illness, but his demotion to the minors suggests he's no longer under the weather. The 26-year-old defender has collected four helpers through 12 top-level appearances this season. It wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club in the near future.
