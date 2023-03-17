Desharnais registered a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Desharnais snapped an 11-game point drought with his helper on a Mattias Janmark tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Desharnais has five assists, eight shots on goal, 30 hits, 28 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 24 outings at the NHL level. He's been favored over Philip Broberg when the Oilers use a traditional lineup, though there's room for both of them while Ryan McLeod (upper body) and Zach Hyman (undisclosed) are out.