Desharnais posted an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Desharnais snapped a three-game point drought when he had a shot tipped in by Warren Foegele in the second period. With four helpers through nine contests, Desharnais has made himself a fixture in the Oilers' seven-defensemen lineups. The 26-year-old has added five shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-7 rating. Given his still-limited ice time and lack of production outside of assists, he's best left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.