Desharnais notched a shorthanded assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Desharnais denied a Vegas zone entry in the first period, springing Leon Draisaitl to set up Connor McDavid on the Oilers' lone goal. With two helpers over his last five contests, Desharnais is showing a little life on offense. The 27-year-old has a steady role on the third pairing, especially when the Oilers can't afford to have a seventh defenseman on the roster. Desharnais is up to seven points, 29 shots on net, 27 PIM, 54 hits, 63 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 44 appearances.