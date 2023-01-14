Desharnais logged an assist in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Desharnais stuck in the lineup for a second straight game with Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed) missing Friday's contest. In the first period, Desharnais logged the secondary helper on Klim Kostin's goal, giving the former his first NHL point. The 26-year-old defenseman has added three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM, one shot on net and a plus-1 rating through two appearances. He's in the mix for a third-pairing role going forward, though if the Oilers continue to use seven defensemen, it would give him an easier path to playing time.