Desharnais notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Desharnais snapped a 17-game point drought with his helper on a Mattias Ekholm goal in the first period. Just under a period later, Desharnais grabbed another assist on Warren Foegele's tally. With 11 points through 68 contests this season, Desharnais is far from a scoring threat. He's added 113 hits, 103 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-6 rating to add some physicality to the Oilers' bottom four.