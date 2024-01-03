Desharnais posted an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Desharnais went 14 games without a point before drawing the secondary helper on Connor McDavid's first-period tally Tuesday. Playing in a third-pairing role has done little for Desharnais' limited offense -- he has just five points over 33 contests. The 27-year-old blueliner has added 43 hits, 47 blocked shots and 27 PIM while averaging 14:22 of ice time per game, providing some grit on the back end. Given the Oilers' cap situation and the lack of success from defensemen they've called up on occasion, Desharnais' spot in the lineup should be considered secure.