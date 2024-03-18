Desharnais (undisclosed) figures to be a game-time decision versus Montreal on Tuesday after coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters, "He looked good. Said he felt good. We will talk to the trainers and see," per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Desharnais has appeared in 63 games this season for Edmonton, so his spot in the lineup should be relatively secure. Still, the team likely won't want deadline-addition Troy Stecher sitting around too long. If Desharnais can't play Tuesday, those minutes almost certainly will go to Stecher.