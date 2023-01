Desharnais produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Desharnais has an assist in three of his five NHL games since making his debut Jan. 11. The 26-year-old blueliner has allowed the Oilers to roll with seven defensemen comfortably, which gives their top forwards more ice time. Desharnais has added eight hits, four blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating despite playing a fairly limited role.