Desharnais registered an assist, three hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

The helper was Desharnais' first point since a two-assist game versus the Ducks on March 30. The 27-year-old defenseman has added 27 hits, 26 blocks, three shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 10 playoff appearances. He continues to play in a bottom-four role as a physical presence, so his lack of production typically won't have an impact on fantasy competitions.