Desharnais (wrist) was activated from injured reserve and sent down to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Desharnais was hurt in training camp and landed on the non-roster list to begin the season. The 26-year-old blueliner will get up to speed with the Condors, though the Oilers' tight salary cap situation makes it unlikely for him to see much time at the NHL level.