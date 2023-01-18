Desharnais recorded an assist, two hits and four PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Desharnais has picked up a pair of assists through his first four NHL contests. While he's showing some quality on offense, he's also taken eight PIM -- that won't keep him in the good graces of the coaching staff for long if he can't cut down in that area. The blueliner has added six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while finding a spot in the lineup when the Oilers opt to play seven defensemen.