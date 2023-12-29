Desharnais has gone 12 games without a point.

Desharnais' drought was extended in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks. While he's done next to nothing on offense, he has 16 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in that span. The 27-year-old has been a fixture on the Oilers' third pairing this season with 30 appearances. He's earned four points, 37 hits, 43 blocked shots, 25 PIM, 13 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in that role, which is right in line with his level of production from last season.