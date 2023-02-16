Desharnais (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Red Wings, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Desharnais has been the Oilers' seventh defenseman in the lineup lately, but he'll have to miss one game. Klim Kostin (undisclosed) is set to return, giving the Oilers a more traditional 12-forward, six-defensemen lineup for this contest. Desharnais will try to return for Friday's game versus the Rangers.