Desharnais notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Desharnais doesn't contribute offense often -- his two assists over eight games in January already make this his second-best month of the campaign. The 27-year-old defenseman remains in a third-pairing role to provide physicality. He has six points, 49 hits, 53 blocked shots, 27 PIM, 22 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 40 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Vincent Desharnais: Ends 14-game slump•
-
Oilers' Vincent Desharnais: Not generating offense•
-
Oilers' Vincent Desharnais: Provides two more helpers•
-
Oilers' Vincent Desharnais: Snags assist in win•
-
Oilers' Vincent Desharnais: Scores goal in win•
-
Oilers' Vincent Desharnais: Posts two helpers•