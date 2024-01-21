Desharnais notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Desharnais doesn't contribute offense often -- his two assists over eight games in January already make this his second-best month of the campaign. The 27-year-old defenseman remains in a third-pairing role to provide physicality. He has six points, 49 hits, 53 blocked shots, 27 PIM, 22 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 40 appearances.